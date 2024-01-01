USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil Tincture Pets 900mg

by Good Organics
THC —CBD —
About this product

Mood Regulation:CBD may help in regulating your dog's mood, promoting a calm and balanced demeanor.

Cognitive Health and Memory Function:Support your dog's cognitive health and memory function.

Healthy Muscle Movement:CBD could contribute to maintaining healthy muscle movement in your furry friend.

Promotion of Digestive Well-Being:Promote digestive well-being with the potential calming effects of CBD.

Appetite Regulation:CBD may help regulate appetite in dogs.

Balance and Coordination Support:Support your dog's balance and coordination for an active and vibrant life.

About this brand

Good Organics
At Good Organics, we're committed to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced products designed to enhance your well-being holistically. From our CBD and hemp-derived solutions to our high-quality skincare and haircare lines, each item is crafted with meticulous attention to purity and potency. We believe in harnessing the natural power of plants to nourish and rejuvenate - empowering you to embrace a lifestyle of harmony and vitality. Discover a new standard of wellness with Good Organics.
