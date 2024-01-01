Mood Regulation:Truly broad spectrum with 0.0% THC, offering a phytonutrient-rich profile with minor cannabinoids (CBC, CBN, CBG), terpenes, and flavonoids.
Cognitive Health and Memory Function:The combination of various cannabis compounds promotes the entourage effect, enhancing wellness-boosting results.
Healthy Muscle Movement:Interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to help maintain overall body and mind balance, contributing to a calm and collected state. Promotion of Digestive Well-Being:Crafted with organic broad spectrum hemp extract, organic olive oil (carrier oil for fast-acting results), and organic peppermint essential oil for a refreshing mint flavor.
Appetite Regulation: No preservatives, alcohol, fillers, artificial colors, or flavors. Extracted only from 100% organic, USA-grown hemp, free of pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers.
Balance and Coordination Support:Tranquil Mint Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture is USDA Certified Organic, ensuring the highest standards of organic quality.
At Good Organics, we're committed to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced products designed to enhance your well-being holistically. From our CBD and hemp-derived solutions to our high-quality skincare and haircare lines, each item is crafted with meticulous attention to purity and potency. We believe in harnessing the natural power of plants to nourish and rejuvenate - empowering you to embrace a lifestyle of harmony and vitality. Discover a new standard of wellness with Good Organics.