This Sativa-based Key Limeade is perfect for upping your dance game, even when you don’t know the steps. #getonthefloor



● Terpene infused to create a true Sativa Energy experience

● Real fruit, Real Lemon Juice, Real Ingredients

● Bold, sweet, tropical blossom honey and raw whole cane sugar

● Infused with a cannabis microemulsion for faster absorption (Nano-Fast Acting)

● All-natural, gluten-free, and no corn syrup

● No sodium benzoate

