Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Good Stuff Beverage Co.

Good Stuff Beverage Co.

Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade Indica Calm 100mg - Good Stuff Beverage Co.

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

About this product

● Terpene infused to create a true Indica Energy experience
● Real fruit, Real Lemon Juice, Real Ingredients
● Bold, sweet, tropical blossom honey and raw whole cane sugar
● Infused with a cannabis microemulsion for faster absorption
● Natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients
● No sodium benzoate ● No Corn Syrup

North American Indica effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!