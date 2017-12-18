Loading…
Good Titrations

Dark Side of the Moon Shatter 1g

IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Dark Side of the Moon effects

Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
58% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
