Dark Side of the Moon Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Dark Side of the Moon effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
58% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
