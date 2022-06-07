Slumber Blend Vape in Moonberry

Flavor meets effect in our premium vapes, making Clouds your perfectly discreet companion. Made with all-natural terpenes and blended with pure distillate for a fast-acting experience.



Pure, distilled cannabis oil

All natural terpenes

Herbal & fruit-forward flavors



Our Goods line combines THC with all natural botanical terpenes and aromatic flavors to create custom blends that target YOUR needs.



The results? High quality, all natural products that help you live your life–your way.