About this strain
Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.
Outer Space effects
Reported by real people like you
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
