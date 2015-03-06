Loading…
Gorilla Gardens

Gorilla Gardens

Dr. Funk

IndicaTHC 15%CBD

21 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
