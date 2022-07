From Jawbreakers to Jolly Ranchers, hard candy is something most of us grew up with and loved. To bring back those glory days of all fun and no responsibilities, GramCo is proud to introduce our very own - Delta 8 Tropical Orange Hard Candies.



GramCo’s Delta-8 THC had candies are the perfect grab-and-go edibles that provide a steady release of THC throughout the sweet, tangy bursts of orange and tangerine.



Each hard candy has approximately 25 mg Delta-8 THC and 3 mg Delta 9 THC, making our hard candies under 0.3% Delta-9 THC and federally compliant while also packing just the right amount of punch.