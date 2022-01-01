About this product
Life's too short to be waiting around for your vape to charge! It's time to grab and go. GramCo’s pre-filled, Delta 8 disposable vape is discreet, making it easy to fit in your pocket. Unlike refillable, clunky vapes, you won’t have to deal with the mess or finding somewhere to put it when you’re on the go.
These Delta 8 disposable vapes are available in a variety of flavor infused terpenes.
Ingredients: 0.5 ML of Delta-8 Distillate, Naturally Derived Terpenes and Flavors
Suggested use: Consume as needed
Key Features:
Built-in battery
Inhale activated
Discrete and portable
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.
Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product.
These Delta 8 disposable vapes are available in a variety of flavor infused terpenes.
Ingredients: 0.5 ML of Delta-8 Distillate, Naturally Derived Terpenes and Flavors
Suggested use: Consume as needed
Key Features:
Built-in battery
Inhale activated
Discrete and portable
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.
Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Gram Co Premium Delta 8
GramCo offers you an enjoyable, legal experience delivered discretely to your front door. Our products are grown by farmers who spent years developing premium hemp genetics. As a vertically integrated company, we manage every step of production from genetics to growing to drying, extracting, and producing retail-ready products for you.