Kief Dusted Delta 8 infused hemp flower pre-roll. A mouth and lung full. To make these, we first grind our premium CBG hemp flower that has been infused with Delta 8 and make the pre-rolls. Then, we lightly brush our pre-rolls with Delta 8 distillate and roll them in CBG kief collected during the trimming process. This pre-roll packs a serious punch.
Our pre-rolls are individually inspected and packaged in airtight, child resistant containers to help keep the hemp flower fresh and out of harm's way. This pre-roll is filled with our hybrid Fountain of Youth, whose dominant cannabinoid is Cannabigerol (CBG).
Ingredients: 100% Natural RAW Cone, Delta 8 Infused Hemp Flower (Contains CBG and Delta 8), CBG Kief, and Delta 8 Distillate.
Suggested use: Consume as needed
Flavors: Citrus; Pine
Effects: Calming, euphoria
Type of strain: Hybrid; CBG
Source: Bred by Florida hemp CBG farmers
Must be 21 or older to purchase.
Gram Co Premium Delta 8
GramCo offers you an enjoyable, legal experience delivered discretely to your front door. Our products are grown by farmers who spent years developing premium hemp genetics. As a vertically integrated company, we manage every step of production from genetics to growing to drying, extracting, and producing retail-ready products for you.