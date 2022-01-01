Kief Dusted Delta 8 infused hemp flower pre-roll. A mouth and lung full. To make these, we first grind our premium CBG hemp flower that has been infused with Delta 8 and make the pre-rolls. Then, we lightly brush our pre-rolls with Delta 8 distillate and roll them in CBG kief collected during the trimming process. This pre-roll packs a serious punch.



Our pre-rolls are individually inspected and packaged in airtight, child resistant containers to help keep the hemp flower fresh and out of harm's way. This pre-roll is filled with our hybrid Fountain of Youth, whose dominant cannabinoid is Cannabigerol (CBG).



Ingredients: 100% Natural RAW Cone, Delta 8 Infused Hemp Flower (Contains CBG and Delta 8), CBG Kief, and Delta 8 Distillate.



Suggested use: Consume as needed



Flavors: Citrus; Pine



Effects: Calming, euphoria



Type of strain: Hybrid; CBG



Source: Bred by Florida hemp CBG farmers



Must be 21 or older to purchase.