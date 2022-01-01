GramCo introduces our Fountain of Youth Premium Delta 8 infused hemp flower. Grown and harvested by Florida growers, Fountain of Youth is defined by its predominately citrus notes. These dense buds are covered in light green hues. Paint a masterpiece or meet up with your friends for some food. It's up to you with this strain!



Flavors: Citrus



Effects: Calming, euphoria, focus



Type of strain: Hybrid



Source: Bred and farmed by Green Point Research



Must be 21 or older to purchase.