GramCo introduces our Fountain of Youth Premium Delta 8 infused hemp flower. Grown and harvested by Florida growers, Fountain of Youth is defined by its predominately citrus notes. These dense buds are covered in light green hues. Paint a masterpiece or meet up with your friends for some food. It's up to you with this strain!
Flavors: Citrus
Effects: Calming, euphoria, focus
Type of strain: Hybrid
Source: Bred and farmed by Green Point Research
Must be 21 or older to purchase.
Gram Co Premium Delta 8
GramCo offers you an enjoyable, legal experience delivered discretely to your front door. Our products are grown by farmers who spent years developing premium hemp genetics. As a vertically integrated company, we manage every step of production from genetics to growing to drying, extracting, and producing retail-ready products for you.