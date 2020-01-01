Gramma's Bakedery

We believe in medical cannabis and all its benefits. At ages 65 and 67, we found ourselves and our friends experiencing pain, ailments, and illnesses associated with the aging process. Those who have never smoked found it difficult to use medical cannabis. We wanted to find a different delivery system and we chose gourmet chocolates because of our candy making experience and the lack of high quality medicated chocolate candies. How long have you been making edibles? When we first started four years ago, we spent some time testing a variety of ingredients, trying different cannabis strains, experimenting with different strengths, and adjusting the overall taste of our edibles. Our products have been selling for the past two years. How do you make sure your products are safe and doses are consistent? We use SC Labs to test both our chocolate and our cannabutter. What are the benefits of eating your medicine? First off, our products are delicious. Secondly, they offer all the benefits of medical cannabis. Which is your favorite product to make and why? Our new minis are a favorite of ours and are an especially cost-effective option for patients. We use the same quality ingredients as in our larger candies. What is one thing you'd like people to know about your products? We use the best ingredients available for all of our candies: Belgian chocolate, Irish butter, homemade caramel, and of course, the highest quality cannabis. Any new products in the works? In the next few months we intend to introduce our Relaxation Bar, which will contain indica dominant and CBD-rich cannabis. Do you have any tips for people who want to hake with cannabis at home? You can find many good edibles recipes on the Internet. Yo