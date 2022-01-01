About this product
250mg, 10 Pack Gummie
Grab them and go. Our hemp-derived cannabidiol gummies come in great tasting flavors including blue raspberry, grape, green apple, mango, white strawberry banana, and wild cherry. Taste the flavor!
Ingredients: hemp-derived CBD, corn syrup (from corn), sugar, water, gelatin, citric acid, natural and artificial flavors, pectin, coconut and canola oil, and powdered sugar.
