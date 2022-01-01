Grand Remedy Full Spectrum Calm | Anxiety & Stress



Stop, breathe and create space for you find balance in this chaotic world. Made with kava, lavender, passionflower, and other adaptogenic herbs to help you nurture your chill. Take it easy.



1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oral Supplement | Contains > 0.3% THC



Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), full spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes), kava rhizome, passionflower flowering herb, bacopa herb, albizia bark, lavender flower, lavender essential oil, organic cane alcohol, distiled water, organic vegetable glycerin), organic stevia



This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.