About this product
Grand Remedy Full Spectrum Simple | Pure CBD & No Taste
It's good to keep things simple. With only three ingredients it's everything you need & nothing you don't. Simply great tasting cannabidiol at your service.
1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oral Supplement | Contains > 0.3% THC
Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), full spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes), organic stevia.
This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!