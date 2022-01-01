About this product
Grand Remedy Thrive Full Spectrum | Energy & Focus
You have a lot on your to-do list, get ready to get things done. Our mix of hemp- derived cannabidiol and other herbs boost energy, increase alertness, and dial in your focus. Wake up and tackle the day.
1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oral Supplement | Contains > 0.3% THC
Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), full spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes), proprietary extract blend (guta kola, asian ginseng, holy basil, rhodiola, ginger), organic stevia
This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!