About this product
Grand Remedy Xtra | Pure CBD & No Taste
Our seriously strong blend of hemp-derived cannabidiol is design to help relieve what's ailing you. This is not to be taken lightly. Simple ingredients, maximum effect.
2000 mg Cannabidol (CBD) Oral Supplement
Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), hemp-derived CBD, organic stevia.
This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease
Our seriously strong blend of hemp-derived cannabidiol is design to help relieve what's ailing you. This is not to be taken lightly. Simple ingredients, maximum effect.
2000 mg Cannabidol (CBD) Oral Supplement
Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), hemp-derived CBD, organic stevia.
This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!