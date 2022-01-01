Grand Remedy Xtra | Pure CBD & No Taste



Our seriously strong blend of hemp-derived cannabidiol is design to help relieve what's ailing you. This is not to be taken lightly. Simple ingredients, maximum effect.



2000 mg Cannabidol (CBD) Oral Supplement



Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), hemp-derived CBD, organic stevia.



This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease