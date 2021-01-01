About this product

There is nothing more therapeutic than soaking in a warm bath. Turning the lights down with candles lit. Combine your experince with the highest quality epsom and sea salts, activated charcoal, organic essential oils and 250mg of Pure CBD. All blended perfectly to relax your mind and relieve your body.



Suggested Uses: Dispense Liberally into Bath Water

Concentration: 250mg Pure CBD

Size: 8oz.

Active Ingredient: Organic Hemp-Derived CBD Isolate

Other Ingredients: Pure Epsom Salt, Pacific Sea Salt, Activated Charcoal (Coconut Shell), Organic Sunflower Oil, Baking Soda, Organic Lavender Essential Oil, Organic Frankincense Essential Oil, Organic Spearmint Essential Oil, Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil