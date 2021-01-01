About this product

Silky smooth and ready to take on your aches, pains and skin conditions. This jar of heaven offers invigorating and restorative qualities so that you can treat yourself topically. A perfect blend of organic shea butter, essential oils and 750mg of Pure CBD. Choose from two blends of essentials oils. Relax the mind and relieve the body.



Suggested Uses: Topical, Apply Liberally

Concentration: 750mg

Size: 4oz.

Active Ingredient: Organic Hemp-Derived CBD Isolate

Other Ingredients: Organic Shea Butter, Organic Sunflower Oil, Arrowroot Powder, Organic Lavender Essential Oil, Organic Frankincense Essential Oil, Organic Spearmint Essential Oil, Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil