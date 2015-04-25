22.6% THC and 3.093% Terpenes! Crystal-coated hues of purple, orange, and green ornament the dense buds of this hybrid strain like wrapping paper on a gift. Its earthy, piquant, mocha-like aroma contrasts sharply from its sweet, subtle vanilla-flavored smoke that is sure to create a cough. Chronic pain, stress, and insomnia will succumb to the intense high that comforts the body like a warm blanket and calms the mind. You can expect to make it from your couch to the bed, if you’re lucky!