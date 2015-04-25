About this product
22.6% THC and 3.093% Terpenes! Crystal-coated hues of purple, orange, and green ornament the dense buds of this hybrid strain like wrapping paper on a gift. Its earthy, piquant, mocha-like aroma contrasts sharply from its sweet, subtle vanilla-flavored smoke that is sure to create a cough. Chronic pain, stress, and insomnia will succumb to the intense high that comforts the body like a warm blanket and calms the mind. You can expect to make it from your couch to the bed, if you’re lucky!
Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.
Birthday Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
