23.2% THC and 1.839% Terpenes! The amber pistils and light-green buds of this strain are so crystal covered they are sticky to the touch. With a diesel-like, earthy aroma, this bud smokes silky smooth with a light citrus flavor. Helpful to those suffering with anxiety or depression, this sativa strain will leave you feeling inspired and creative. Whether it’s as simple as doing the dishes or as intense as finishing your masterpiece, this bud is sure to keep you moving down the tracks.