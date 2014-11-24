About this product
23.2% THC and 1.839% Terpenes! The amber pistils and light-green buds of this strain are so crystal covered they are sticky to the touch. With a diesel-like, earthy aroma, this bud smokes silky smooth with a light citrus flavor. Helpful to those suffering with anxiety or depression, this sativa strain will leave you feeling inspired and creative. Whether it’s as simple as doing the dishes or as intense as finishing your masterpiece, this bud is sure to keep you moving down the tracks.
About this strain
Choo choo! Casey Jones is coming down the track! Casey was a famous engineer who was killed in a train wreck in 1900. More recently, he's also the name of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character who's fond of hockey masks and vigilante justice. However, this Casey Jones is a cross between Oriental Express (Trainwreck x Thai) and East Coast Sour Diesel that provides an earthy, sweet palate with subtle hints of citrus. Casey Jones produces pleasant sativa effects that are uplifting and great for releasing your creativity.
Casey Jones effects
Reported by real people like you
352 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!