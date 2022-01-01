About this product
25.1% THC and 1.8% Terpenes. Syrupy layers of trichomes make the orange pistils and lime-green highlights of this indica-dominant hybrid’s buds almost indistinguishable. A pungent earthy diesel aroma features a hoppy floral sweetness that smokes sweet, crisp, and light on the lungs. The fast-acting head high contrasts with a creeping, comforting body high ideal for those who need to manage pain, stress, depression, and anxiety without feeling glued to the couch or bed.
