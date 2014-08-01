Khalifa Kush, also known as "KK," "Wiz Khalifa," and "Wiz Khalifa OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa. This strain is believed to descend from an unknown OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush was originally unavailable to the public, but has since been made available in limited amounts through select partners. The effects and aromas of Khalifa Kush are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.