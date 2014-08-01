About this product
24% THC and 2.208% Terpenes! Every hue of green finds itself ornamented with trichomes and amber pistils on the leafy nugs of this most desirable indica-dominant hybrid. Subtle notes of sweet citrus extend slightly beyond the very savory, earthy aroma of the buds to create a rich smoke that will awaken the lungs and the body. Stress and anxiety will melt away as you look forward to seizing the day. Expect to get things done, then go for a hike.
About this strain
Khalifa Kush, also known as "KK," "Wiz Khalifa," and "Wiz Khalifa OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa. This strain is believed to descend from an unknown OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush was originally unavailable to the public, but has since been made available in limited amounts through select partners. The effects and aromas of Khalifa Kush are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.
Khalifa Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
395 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!