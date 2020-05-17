24.1% THC and 2.456% Terpenes! Fluffy buds laced with orange pistils saturated with trichomes and a sweet minty smell distinguish this hybrid strain. It smokes crisp and clean with a citrus and floral flavor reminiscent of tangerine. The balanced head and body high should result in a social disposition and increased appetite. Great for deep conversations over a hearty meal or drinks with friends, paired with enough motivation to cook yourself or venture out.