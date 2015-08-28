About this product
24.7% THC and 1.977% Terpenes! Dark amber-colored hairs frill forest-green buds glazed with silky strands of trichomes on this hometown hybrid. Its sweet, coffee-like aroma creates a smooth, fruity, floral-flavored smoke that is very easy on the lungs. A modest THC level gives an ideal high for newcomers looking to relieve pain, stress, anxiety, and depression—without feeling overwhelmed. Just like its namesake, there’s never a bad time to enjoy our Red Pop.
About this strain
Red Pop effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!