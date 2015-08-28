24.7% THC and 1.977% Terpenes! Dark amber-colored hairs frill forest-green buds glazed with silky strands of trichomes on this hometown hybrid. Its sweet, coffee-like aroma creates a smooth, fruity, floral-flavored smoke that is very easy on the lungs. A modest THC level gives an ideal high for newcomers looking to relieve pain, stress, anxiety, and depression—without feeling overwhelmed. Just like its namesake, there’s never a bad time to enjoy our Red Pop.