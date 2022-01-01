18.4% THC and 3.125% Terpenes! Resinous trichomes frost the purple-highlighted, dense green buds of this indica-dominant hybrid. The earthy, berry-like smell creates a smooth and sweet smoking experience. True to form, the resulting flavor finishes with a subtle hint of banana. The mind conquers the body with focus, clarity, and motivation to get things done. Perfect for those who need to get through their workday or enjoy an impromptu road trip!