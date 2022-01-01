22.4% THC and 2.018% Terpenes! The peppery aroma of this indica-dominant hybrid is complemented by sweet hints of citrus and berry. A dense saturation of trichomes make for a surprisingly smooth smoking experience that’s easy on the lungs with a subtly sweet caramel flavor. A fast-acting and even-keeled mind and body high counteracts anxiety and depression, allowing for total functionality. The only thing you’ll be glued to is your to-do list!