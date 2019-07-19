21.4% THC and 2.728% Terpenes! The dark-colored leafy buds of this well-balanced hybrid create a pungent earthy smell that makes for a surprisingly smooth, clean, peppery-flavored smoke. It’s as easy on the lungs as it is on the mind and body. Thinking will be focused and creative. Mental clarity coupled with calmness of self make this a great strain to relieve anxiety. Great for studying, finishing chores, or meeting up with friends at happy hour.