21.4% THC and 2.728% Terpenes! The dark-colored leafy buds of this well-balanced hybrid create a pungent earthy smell that makes for a surprisingly smooth, clean, peppery-flavored smoke. It’s as easy on the lungs as it is on the mind and body. Thinking will be focused and creative. Mental clarity coupled with calmness of self make this a great strain to relieve anxiety. Great for studying, finishing chores, or meeting up with friends at happy hour.
Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.
Zookies effects
Reported by real people like you
150 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
