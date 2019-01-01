Grasshopper Staffing

That is what we are and what we look for in talent. We have over nintey nine years combined experience in managing personnel. Our goal is to find and match high-quality people with new and innovative organizations within the Cannabis industry. We want to see everyone involved in the Cannabis industry succeed and are here to help you. Our team includes experts from all aspects of the industry who are also available for consultation. We are so excited about the future of the Cannabis industry and hope we can assist you in finding what you're looking for!