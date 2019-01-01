 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

Grasslands helps clients in a variety of industries with informed public relations, thoughtful content marketing, contextual social media, top-notch thought leadership work, impactful newsletter campaigns and compelling event execution. The content team, led by 20-year newspaper veteran Ricardo Baca, has nearly 45 years of top-level journalism experience at outlets including The Denver Post, the Chicago Sun-Times, the Rocky Mountain News, The Daily Beast and elsewhere. The public relations team, led by 20-year agency veteran Shawna McGregor, has nearly 35 years of high-level communications experience in highly regulated sectors including biotech, cannabis, sustainable technology, renewable energy, agriculture, consumer goods, media and associations. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.