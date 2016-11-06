About this strain
Chem Valley Kush is a sativa-leaning hybrid cross between Chemdawg and SFV OG Kush bred by Cali Connection.
Chem Valley Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.