Stardawg Cartridge 0.5g

by Grassroots Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD
About this strain

Picture of Stardawg
Stardawg

Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields. 

Stardawg effects

Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply.

We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.