About this strain
From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights.
Valley Girl effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.