Measuring 98 mm long with a 26 mm tip, each cone holds up to 1 gram—longer than a classic 1¼ yet shorter and slimmer than a King Size. The result: a slow, even burn that maximizes terpene flavor while trimming excess paper weight. Rolled from all‑natural, unrefined plant fibers with no chlorine bleach, chalk, or dyes, these cones stay true to RAW’s “RAWthentic” purity and are vegan, gluten‑free, and non‑GMO.

