Hit the sweet spot between 1¼ and King Size with the RAW 98 Special cone. Each cone is 98 mm long with a 26 mm tip and packs 1 g of flower—long enough for an extended session yet slim enough to keep paper weight (and ash) to a minimum. Rolled from all‑natural, unrefined plant fibers, these cones are non‑GMO, gluten‑free, chlorine‑free, and vegan‑friendly, ensuring a slow, clean burn that lets terpenes shine.

