Rolled from RAW’s thinnest, most refined paper ever, these cones burn slow, cool, and extra‑clean, letting full terpene flavor shine. Each cone measures 110 mm (4.25 in) with a 26 mm (1 in) tip and holds up to 1.5 g, making it ideal for shareable sessions or high‑end infused joints. Crafted from all‑natural, unrefined fibers, RAW Black cones are non‑GMO, gluten‑free, dye‑free, and produced via an eco‑friendly process.

