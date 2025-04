AW Classic 1¼ size cones measure 83 mm long with a 26 mm tip and hold up to 0.75 g of flower—perfect for everyday personal sessions or sampler packs. Rolled from RAW’s all‑natural, unrefined plant fibers, these ultra‑thin papers burn slow and clean, keeping terpene flavor at the forefront. The 900‑count bulk box feeds any commercial cone‑filling machine with ease.





