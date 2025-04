Green Blazer is the exclusive Amazon partner to RAW Rolling Papers since 2018. We distribute all sizes of RAW cones in DIY rolling kits through Amazon.com and our website (www.greenblazer.com). We serve over 250,000 annual smokers with 10,000 subscribing customers.



Our business division distributes 100M+ RAW cones annually to 100+ licensed cultivators, pre roll manufacturers, and co-packers for bulk RAW cone needs in the United States. Fully insured delivery to your warehouse, farm, lab, or retail store.



read more