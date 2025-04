Perfect for quick sessions, the RAW Dogwalker 70/24 delivers premium flavor in a compact, half‑gram format. Each cone is 70 mm long with a 24 mm crutch, rolled from RAW’s all‑natural, unrefined plant fibers for that signature slow, even burn. Non‑GMO, gluten‑free, additive‑free, and produced via an eco‑friendly process, these cones let terpenes shine without paper interference.

