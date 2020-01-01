Our mission at Green Cal Growers is to provide patients with safe and quality medicine. We aim to educate dispensaries on the benefits of the different types of cannabinoids and terpenes so their patients may make educated decisions on the types of medicine that will benefit their particular ailment. Brief History Green Cal Growers is a business established in 2010 on the beautiful central coast of California. Since inception, we have been dedicated to growing the highest grade medical cannabis in the safest environment we can provide. We understand medical cannabis patients require the safest possible medicine available. Because of this, we take measures to ensure all of our medicine is free of contaminates or pesticides. We have worked with many of the top name dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area as well as some in Southern California. We currently are a company comprised of nine employees. We have the capacity to harvest medicine every two weeks. We currently are working with five different strains, but are always trying out new strains to see if they would be a good fit in our gardens. On of our flagship strains that our head grower has been growing since 2008 is Afcrack. This is a uniquely blended Afgooey and Green Crack. With a soft nose and just as soft taste, it is a perfect strain for those in need of a strong relaxing effect. For more information on this and all of our strains, please see the products page. In the future, we plan to continue to experiment with new and old strains alike. We believe it is going to be important to continue to build good relationships with dispensaries and help to educate them about our products. We intend to continue to brand our produce within these dispensaries. The future is bright within the medical cannabis industry and we look forward to continued success in the medical cannabis industry as well as the imminent passing of the recreational marijuana industry in California.