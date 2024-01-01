About this product
Palate: Blueberry, Cheesecake, Exotic Fruit
The preferred finish of cannabis aficionados (including the GDL team), Black Label Live Badder features a wet, uniform consistency with a rich, creamy mouthfeel. Live Badder is emulsified after extraction to achieve a silky, homogenous texture that is rich in monoterpenes. This is the ideal way to experience the complex flavors and vivid effects of GDL's exclusive Black Label genetics.
About Green Dot Labs Black Label:
Green Dot Labs' coveted Black Label line of Flower and Extracts reflects the very best of years of experience breeding, growing and extracting cannabis. With options ranging from connoisseur-grade dabs to pure live resin carts and connoisseur flower, Black Label products are grown and extracted by GDL, offering a vibrant, true-to-plant reflection of our exclusive 21st Century Hashplants.
About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:
Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.
Blu Froot GDL Black Label Live Badder (1g)
About this brand
Green Dot Labs
At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
