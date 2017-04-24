Cookie Breath- GDL Silver Label Live Badder (1g)

by Green Dot Labs
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy the rich, smooth consistency connoisseurs love at an affordable price point​. Live Badder is whipped immediately after extraction achieve 100% purity and a silky, homogenous texture​ that is similar to a wet cake batter.

About Green Dot Labs Silver Label Extracts:
Experience the unmatched flavors and effects of premium live resin at a more affordable price point. Produced using material sourced from leading Colorado cultivators as well as GDL's own grow, Silver Label Live Resin is produced by Green Dot Labs' team of extraction experts using the same meticulous techniques as our coveted Black Label extracts.

About this strain

Shaman Stinky Steve is at it again! Stinky Steve bred together Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut GSC, and OG Kush Breath 2.0 to create this unique purple phenotype. Cookie Breath emits the earthy, doughy aroma Cookies is known for, intermixed with notes of grape and wine. The dark nugs are coated with glittering purple trichomes said to produce purple-tinted rosin and hash. It hits with a one-two punch to the mind and body, leaving a stimulating sizzle between the ears while the body ebbs between fits of the munchies and sedative bliss. Enjoy Cookie Breath in moderation as this strain has been known to push 13% THC.  

At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
