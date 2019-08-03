About this strain
Crescendo RBx1
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Crescendo crosses Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies to create this THC-dominant hybrid. Its terpene profile produces sweet, earthy, and citrus aromas with gassy, kushy, and sweet cookie dough flavors. Buds are large in size and mostly green with purple accents.
Crescendo RBx1 effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
47% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
