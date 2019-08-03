Loading…
Crescendo Black Label Live Resin 1g

by Green Dot Labs
HybridTHC 25%CBD
About this strain

Crescendo RBx1

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Crescendo  crosses Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies to create this THC-dominant hybrid. Its terpene profile produces sweet, earthy, and citrus aromas with gassy, kushy, and sweet cookie dough flavors. Buds are large in size and mostly green with purple accents.

 

Crescendo RBx1 effects

21 people told us about effects:
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
47% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!