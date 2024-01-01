Palate: Mind-Melting Gas



The preferred finish of cannabis aficionados (including the GDL team), Black Label Live Badder features a wet, uniform consistency with a rich, creamy mouthfeel. Live Badder is emulsified after extraction to achieve a silky, homogenous texture that is rich in monoterpenes. This is the ideal way to experience the complex flavors and vivid effects of GDL's exclusive Black Label genetics.



About Green Dot Labs Black Label:

Green Dot Labs' coveted Black Label line of Flower and Extracts reflects the very best of years of experience breeding, growing and extracting cannabis. With options ranging from connoisseur-grade dabs to pure live resin carts and connoisseur flower, Black Label products are grown and extracted by GDL, offering a vibrant, true-to-plant reflection of our exclusive 21st Century Hashplants.



About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:

Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.

read more