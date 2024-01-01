Divine Kush Breath- GDL Silver Label FSE (2g)

by Green Dot Labs
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Customize your dabbing experience with our rocks and sauce live resin finish, featuring THCa crystals in an aromatic terpene sauce.

About Green Dot Labs Silver Label Extracts:
Experience the unmatched flavors and effects of premium live resin at a more affordable price point. Produced using material sourced from leading Colorado cultivators as well as GDL's own grow, Silver Label Live Resin is produced by Green Dot Labs' team of extraction experts using the same meticulous techniques as our coveted Black Label extracts.

About this strain

Divine Kush Breath is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Kush Breath and Divine Gelato #3. This strain is a divine cross that has a gelato-forward nose with loud, gassy terps. Divine Kush Breath is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Divine Kush Breath effects include sedation, pain relief, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Divine Kush Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and inflammation. Bred by Nomad Extracts, Divine Kush Breath features flavors like vanilla, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Divine Kush Breath typically ranges from $20-$25 per gram. This strain is a potent and flavorful indica that can help you unwind and ease your discomfort. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Divine Kush Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Green Dot Labs
At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
