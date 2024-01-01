About this product
Donkey Butter- GDL Silver Label FSE (2g)
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Donkey Butter is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Triple OG. This strain provides sedating effects that weigh heavily on the limbs and mind. Donkey butter is pungent with fuel-forward and earthy aromas. Growers say Donkey butter is a heavy resin producer and has dark buds with deep green colors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for the physical and mental dulness that relieves chronic stress, pain and everyday troubles.
