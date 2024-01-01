About this product
Fortissimo- GDL Black Label FSE (4g)
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this strain
Fortissimo, musical jargon for “played loudly,” doesn’t quite describe the volume of this funky siren’s song. The Fortissimo weed strain is a clone-only cultivar, bred and sold exclusively in Colorado by Green Dot Labs. It combines a formidable Chem D cross, Crescendo, and the funk-forward Han Solo Burger to create what Green Dot calls the loudest in their catalog.
