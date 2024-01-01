Palate: '98 Octane, Dumpster Funk



Featuring only select prime heads (90μ & 120μ) from our most outstanding cultivars, this dense, firm rosin badder has an extremely pronounced nose. The extract is produced in extremely limited quantities and undergoes a ""low and slow"" curing proces that draws out each strain's unique flavors and effects over several weeks while preventing degradaetion. Store sealed in the refrigerato and bring to room temperature before dabbing.



About Green Dot Labs Blue Label:

Like our long-coveted Black Label Live Resin line, Blue Label Live Rosin is grown and extracted in house. It is our ultra-premium artisnal offering for hash connoisseurs. Our small-batch extract uses ancient hashmaking techniques, modernized with innovative refinement equipment for a next level indulgence.



About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:

Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.

