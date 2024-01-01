Fortissimo- GDL Blue Label Live Rosin Badder (1g)

by Green Dot Labs
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product

Palate: '98 Octane, Dumpster Funk

GDL's vividly flavorful 21st century take on timeless hash-making tradition is extracted by hand using artisanal cold water hash-making methods. Every gram of solventless extract features thousands of live trichome heads for a richly flavorful, powerfully potent connoisseur experience.

About Green Dot Labs Blue Label:
Like our long-coveted Black Label Live Resin line, Blue Label Live Rosin is grown and extracted in house. It is our ultra-premium artisnal offering for hash connoisseurs. Our small-batch extract uses ancient hashmaking techniques, modernized with innovative refinement equipment for a next level indulgence.

About Green Dot Labs' Branded Strain Collection:
Green Dot Labs' lineup of custom-branded strains highlights the best of our in-house breeding program with custom-designed artwork that brings our most distinctive strains to life.

  • Fortissimo effects are mostly calming.

    Fortissimo potency is higher THC than average.

Fortissimo, musical jargon for “played loudly,” doesn’t quite describe the volume of this funky siren’s song. The Fortissimo weed strain is a clone-only cultivar, bred and sold exclusively in Colorado by Green Dot Labs. It combines a formidable Chem D cross, Crescendo, and the funk-forward Han Solo Burger to create what Green Dot calls the loudest in their catalog.

At Green Dot Labs, we are elevating the standard for cannabis and we’re spreading our love for the experience along the way. Family owned and operated since our founding in 2014, we are proud to be Colorado’s leading premium cannabis brand. Showcasing our vast library of 21st Century Hashplants, our lineup of Black Label Live Resin and Flower and Blue Label Live Rosin products reflects a deep, abiding love for Mother Nature’s most perfect plant. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to try genetics you can’t find anywhere else, or a curious first time live resin consumer enjoying the convenience of a Silver Label Live Resin Cartridge, our Black, Blue and Silver Label Product Lines offer the purest, most exciting cannabis experience possible.
